Wedbush Weighs in on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,229,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 249,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

