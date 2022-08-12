Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Critical Contrast

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A -116.42% CSG Systems International 4.21% 21.23% 6.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wejo Group and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wejo Group and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 64.46 -$217.78 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.74 $72.33 million $1.40 40.65

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Volatility and Risk

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Wejo Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

