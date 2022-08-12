Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 101,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.11. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Westwood Holdings Group

In other news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $376,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

