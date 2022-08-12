William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%.

Merus Stock Down 4.8 %

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Merus stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.89. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merus by 81.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 384,817 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Merus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 673,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.