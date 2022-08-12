William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

