William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DermTech in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for DermTech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on DMTK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

