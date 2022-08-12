William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DermTech in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for DermTech’s current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.16) EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on DMTK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
DermTech Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
Featured Stories
