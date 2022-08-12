William Blair Weighs in on Novanta Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Novanta in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Novanta Trading Down 1.8 %
NOVT opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
