Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WSM opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,935,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

