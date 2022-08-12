Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

