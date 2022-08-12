Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $41.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XENE. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of XENE opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.