Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.54. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 13,192 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 734,024 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.