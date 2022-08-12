Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $29.54. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 13,192 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after buying an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after buying an additional 734,024 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

