Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) in the last few weeks:
- 8/8/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $37.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $42.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.
- 7/7/2022 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $40.00.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $150,490.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
