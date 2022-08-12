Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Zymeworks Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $403.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.