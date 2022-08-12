Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Guggenheim upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $403.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 52,992.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $20,625,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,384,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

