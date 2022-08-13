1,051 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

