1,450 Shares in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 96,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 355,158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

