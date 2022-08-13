195 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

