1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.04.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at $593,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $52,498.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,742 shares of company stock valued at $336,492. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

