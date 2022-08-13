20 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,676.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,642.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,425.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,886.04.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

About Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.