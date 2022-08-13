2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Down 0%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 41 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40.
Institutional Trading of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
