378 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.