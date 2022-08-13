445 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 479,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VTR opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

