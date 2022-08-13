456 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $60.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

