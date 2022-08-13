626 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Everbridge Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.