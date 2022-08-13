ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$751.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

