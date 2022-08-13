Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
