AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACIU. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

ACIU opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. The company has a market cap of $284.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

