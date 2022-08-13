Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in July

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAZF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.75%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

