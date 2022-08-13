ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,189.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at 25.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 25.49. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of 21.93 and a 12 month high of 28.42.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

