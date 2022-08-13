Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
ABOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)
