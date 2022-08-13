Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Acumen Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

ABOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

