Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.02.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

