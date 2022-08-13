Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Acura Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.02.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
