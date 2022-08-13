ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.59

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.20. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 16,706 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 327,396 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

