Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adler Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Adler Group has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

