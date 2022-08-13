Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,320.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,152.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,085.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,422.64.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,387.76%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

About Admiral Group

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.