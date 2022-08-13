Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
