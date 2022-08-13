Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

