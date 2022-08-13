Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Advaxis Trading Down 0.3 %

ADXS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advaxis Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.