Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Advaxis Trading Down 0.3 %
ADXS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $51.60.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Advaxis Company Profile
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.