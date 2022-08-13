Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE THO opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.72. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

