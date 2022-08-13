Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,768 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.