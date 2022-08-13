Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,819 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 194.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

OC stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

