Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3,728.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

