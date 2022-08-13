Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 195,084 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FSMD stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $36.89.

