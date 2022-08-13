Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HTRB stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

