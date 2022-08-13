Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.