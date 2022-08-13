Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 22,506 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,686 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 959,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

