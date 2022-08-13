Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,065 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

