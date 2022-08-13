Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 40,944 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) by 391.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGA. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. United States Gasoline Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

