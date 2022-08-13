Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 722 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

