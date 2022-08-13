Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth $227,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $509.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.64.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

