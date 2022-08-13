Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $84.76 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

