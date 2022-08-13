Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,419 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XTN. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44.

