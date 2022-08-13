Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $444.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

